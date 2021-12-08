Preity Zinta Shares First Glimpse Of Newborn Baby, Says I Am Loving The Diapers And Burp Cloths

Preity Zinta recently had announced that she and her husband Gene Goodenough became parents to twin kids through surrogacy. The couple made the announcement through Instagram without any picture of the twins, however, the actress has finally shared a picture with the newborn baby.

Preity who is having a gala time being a new mom revealed that they have named son Jai and daughter as Gia Goodenough. In the latest post, she can be seen all happy while holding one of her newborns close to her with a burp cloth on her shoulder. Zinta kept the baby's face away from the camera as she wrapped him in a white blanket with a matching cap.

She captioned the post as, "Burp cloths, diapers & babies I'm loving it all #ting." Take a look at the post,

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough dated for five years before tying the knot on February 29, 2016. Preity's last film was Bhaiaji Superhit, directed by Neeraj Pathak. Preity Zinta, who is currently living with her husband Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles, USA often keeps her fans updated on social media.

Back in November Preity announced the happy news and wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

She concluded the post with a "heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey."