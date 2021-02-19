Preity Zinta Teases Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan At IPL Auction; Says 'We Got Shahrukh'

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan filled in for Kolkata Knight Riders' owner and his father at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2021. During the event, actress Preity Zinta's IPL team Punjab Kings won the bid for Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan for Rs. 5.25 crore.

Preity Zinta who couldn't contain her excitement leaned over and yelled, "We got Shahrukh!" to Aryan. A clip of the Dil Se actress's priceless reaction on buying actor Shah Rukh Khan's namesake is going viral on social media. Have a look.

Preity zinta to Aryan khan : we got Shah Rukh 😂😂😂😂 #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/xdvCddxrz7 — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐮 ʘ‿ʘ (@lostshruu) February 18, 2021

On the other hand, Aryan, too couldn't stop smiling at the humorous situation. Check out how the star kid reacted to Preity pulling his leg.

In 2019, when Shahrukh, the cricketer was asked how he would react if he met his namesake, he told Times of India, "If I meet him, I will give him a smile. I am sure I will be feeling quite nervous at first. But I won't initiate (a conversation). I will wait for him to say - 'My name is Shah Rukh Khan'. Then I will also say - 'My name is Shahrukh Khan too'. I would love to see his reaction. I am sure by that time he will know me."

Meanwhile, Preity and Aryan were seen taking a break from the auction and getting on a quick video call. The official Twitter handle of Punjab Kings shared a picture of them and wrote, Guess who @realpreityzinta is talking to?🤔 HINT: He's a 'King' too 🎞️😉."

Preity Zinta made her debut in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan's 1998 film Dil Se. Later, the two stars worked together in many films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Veer Zaara.

Coming back to the IPL auction event, Aryan Khan was not the only star kid present at the bidding. Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi was also representing the actress at the auction. Post the event, a proud Juhi took to her Twitter page and wrote, "So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. @iamsrk @KKRiders."

So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. 🙏😇💜💜💜

@iamsrk @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/Hb2G7ZLqeF — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 18, 2021

