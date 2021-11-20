Preity Zinta To Make Her Bollywood Comeback After Embracing Motherhood: Report

If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, Preity Zinta is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with filmmaker Danish Renzu's untitled film which is set in Kashmir. As per a report in ETimes, the movie will feature the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress as a courageous Kashmiri mother.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "The shooting of the film will take place during the first quarter of 2022, but pre-production of the film has already begun and additional casting is also underway".

Interestingly, two of Preity's previous films Veer Zaara and Mission Kashmir were based against the backdrop of the Valley. The source further revealed, "Preity is open to taking up more projects. In fact, she already has 2-3 films in the pipeline and is looking forward to sign more projects".

Preity Zinta's last screen appearance was in Sunny Deol's 2018 film Bhaiyyaji Superhit which also starred Ameesha Patel in a pivotal role. The film was heavily panned by the critics and was a box office disaster. Since then, the actress has been missing on screen.

On the other hand, the actress is currently in a very happy space when it comes to her personal life. She and her husband Gene Goodenough recently became parents to twins, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Zia Zinta Goodenough through surrogacy.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share this good news with her fans and wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia 😍🙏😍 #gratitude#family #twins #ting. जय और जिया ❤️❤️."