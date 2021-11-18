Preity Zinta Welcomes Twins Jai & Gia With Husband Gene Goodenough Through Surrogacy

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta surprised fans with a happy announcement on Thursday morning. She took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of her twin children with her husband Gene Goodenough. The couple had opted for surrogacy.

She wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Sharing a happy picture with Gene she further added, "We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude #family #twins #ting."

Notably, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016, and moved to Los Angeles. The twins mark their first kids together.

On the work front, she has stayed away from the acting world ever since she tied the knot with Gene Goodenough. However, she stayed active on social media and had revealed some time ago that she is working on a special project.

Preity was also seen in a special episode of the American comedy show Fresh Off The Boat with Vir Das which led to a spin-off show with the two in lead. However, the makers are yet to share any updates on the same.