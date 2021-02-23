Prithviraj Actress Manushi Chhillar On Getting A Diwali Debut Like Deepika: She Is An Inspiration To Many

Manushi Chhillar who was crowned Miss World in 2017, is all set to make her big debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's period drama Prithviraj. The film has the former beauty queen essaying the role of princess Sanyogita.

Recently, it was announced that Prithviraj is slated to hit the theatrical screens on Diwali (November 5, 2021) this year. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone had also made a Diwali debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om.

When pointed out these similarity, Manushi told IANS, "When you say that I'm getting a Diwali debut similar to the debut Deepika Padukone got with Om Shanti Om, I can only consider myself fortunate. Deepika is someone many girls look up to and is an inspiration to many."

Manushi said that she feels lucky that her film Prithviraj is scheduled for a Diwali release. The actress said, "Growing up, I remember going to the theatre to watch a movie during Diwali. It was evident to us that one of the biggest films of the year would be released on Diwali and (watching films) was a community viewing exercise."

The budding actress told the news agency said that she has given it her all for the film, and is eager to see the audiences reaction. "I have given this debut my all and have worked consistently on myself for over a year, to deliver this important and beautiful part. So, I'm quite eager for my film to do well and hopefully for people to love it," she was quoted as saying.

On being asked if there's any pressure on her as she is making her debut with a big ticket film, Manushi said, "Honestly, I'm not over-burdening myself with expectations. I want to enjoy the release of my first film and I want this process to be etched in my mind forever. So, I wish to cherish every step."

Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal. The historical film is slated to clash with Shahid Kapoor's Jersey at the box office.

