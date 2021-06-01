Prithviraj: Complaint Filed Against Yash Raj Films, Karni Sena Demands Change In Title Of Akshay Kumar's Film

After Shree Rajput Karni Sena raised concern for the title of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Prithviraj, Surjit Singh the President of Sanatan Sena has filed a complaint against Yash Raj Films' Aditya Chopra. writer Chandra Prakash Dwivedi Akshay Kumar and others associated with the film.

According to the complaint, Surjit Singh has claimed that "by titling the movies as Prithviraj", this can hurt the religious and social sentiments of every Indian who believes in Indian Culture. Any such as act by you will lend to Religion and Social outrest in the society which will hamper peuce und harmony."

According to PTI, Karni Sena also wants that the title of the Yash Raj Films historical drama should reflect that the greatness of the last Hindu emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. They claimed that just naming it "Prithviraj" does "injustice with his glory".

Mahipal Singh Makrana, national president of the Shree Rajput Karni Sena, told PTI, "The filmmakers have made the film on the great king Prithviraj Chauhan who was the last Hindu emperor and a great Rajput king. How can the name of the film be kept just Prithviraj? The title should have the full name."

In March last year, Karni Sena members, led by Makrana, reportedly had also disrupted the shooting of Prithiviraj on the outskirts of Jaipur. Makrana added that filmmakers should give due respect to historic personalities when they make biopics. "Our ancestors made history by sacrificing their lives. It is history for us and business for the filmmakers. History is made to protect the culture and not for doing business and earning profits," he added.

"Since the movie is based on Prithviraj Chauhan, we wanted to go through the script to make sure that there is no distortion of historic facts in the movie and the director had assured us that the script will be provided but nothing happened after that. At that time, the director did not disclose the title of the movie. Now, it is clear that the title is just Prithiviraj which is injustice with the glory of the king," he said.

The Karni Sena leader said they will plan a protest if the title of the film is not changed or if they find any distortion of historic facts in the movie. Prithviraj starring Manushi Chhillar was supposed to release in November 2021, but had to be pushed back due to the pandemic.