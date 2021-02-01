Prithviraj Director Says Sanjay Dutt Has Done Phenomenal Work In The Film; 'Can't Wait For The World To See'

Prithviraj, the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Yash Raj Films (YRF) movie helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, has caught the attention of the audiences ever since it was announced by the makers. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt in a prominent role. Recently, the director was all praise for Dutt, as he finished a quick five-day schedule of the film. Only his portions were left and Prithviraj has now wrapped its entire shooting schedule.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt's last schedule and how the team had maintained all the necessary precautions of the sets because of the actor's recent health battle, director Dwivedi said, "With Sanjay Dutt ji we had a very small portion of the shoot left to be completed and we are wrapping it with a 5-day schedule. Given Coronavirus and his health, of course, all possible precaution were taken to make the set a safe shooting space for him."

He further added, "YRF has been shooting big films all through the Coronavirus pandemic and they have set up a very efficient system whereby a bio-bubble has been created with the crew of the films. Prithviraj too was shot exactly like this and thankfully, there was no untoward incident on our sets."

The filmmaker heaped praise on the Munna Bhai actor and said that the latter has put in his heart and soul for the film.

"Sanjay is an extremely professional actor and we are delighted to have him in the film. We were all too worried about his health but Sanjay is a fighter and he has shown that nothing can keep him down. He has done a phenomenal job in Prithviraj and we can't wait for the world to see him in the film," the Prithviraj director said.

Prithviraj based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan, has Akshay Kumar playing the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless Muhammad of Ghor. The film marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

