Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani's Hindu Wedding Postponed Because Of This Reason

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma and producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani had a court marriage on February 4 this year. Later, they hosted a small, intimate bash on the same evening which was attended by their close friends and family.

Priyaank and Shaza were to exchange wedding vows once again on March 5 as per Hindu rituals in an extravagant ceremony in Mumbai. However, their Hindu wedding has been postponed owing to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

A source told ETimes, "But that's not happening for now as there has been a resurgence of COVID cases in Maharashtra and the rules have brought the otherwise permissible limit of 250 individuals to 50 again. In view of this, the Sharmas and Moranis will have the Hindu wedding done soon but at a later date. The Maldives festivities were a pre-wedding celebration to the Hindu wedding which was meant to follow four days from now."

Shaza Morani's uncle Mohammed Morani confirmed this news and told the tabloid, "We respect the law and will not put anybody to risk."

Currently, the Kapoors and the Moranis are having a gala time at Priyaank-Shaza's pre-wedding festivities in Maldives. Recently, pictures of Priyaank's cousin Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha from the festivities went viral on social media.

