Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani's Wedding Bash: Shraddha Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon And Others Grace The Party

Match Made In Heaven

The groom's mother and actress Padmini Kolhapure shared this happy picture of Priyaank and Shaza, and captioned it as, "Aaand it's official." While Priyaank looks dapper in a white kurta and yellow jacket, his bride glows in a golden saree.

Aaja Nachle Ve

Groom Priyaank and his mother Padmini Kolhapure dance like there's no tomorrow in the baraat.

Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles In White

The Stree actress painted a pretty picture in a white ethnic outfit.

Poonam Dhillon And Shakti Kapoor

Poonam Dhillon and Shakti Kapoor also attended the bash to bless the newlyweds.

Fam-Jam

Priyaank Sharma poses for a picture with his parents Tutu Sharma and Padmini Kolhapure.

Bhagyashree With Hubby Himalaya Dassani

Bhagyashree and her hubby Himalaya also attended Priyaank-Shaza's wedding bash. The Maine Pyaar Kiya actress shared this candid snap and wrote, "#aboutlastnite Getting him ready on time is always 🙆‍♀️🤦‍♀️uffff !! #aboutlastnight."