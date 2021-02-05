Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani's Wedding Bash: Shraddha Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon And Others Grace The Party
Padmini Kolhapure's son and Shraddha Kapoor's cousin Priyaank Sharma tied the knot with producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani on Thursday (February 4, 2021). The couple was in a relationship since 2018.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, Priyaank and Shaza had a court marriage in the morning. The newlyweds later threw a party for their family members and friends in the evening. Celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bhagyashree, Sunny Deol, Govinda, Poonam Dhillon, Sooraj Pancholi, Juhi Chawla and others graced the wedding bash. Have a look at the pictures.
Match Made In Heaven
The groom's mother and actress Padmini Kolhapure shared this happy picture of Priyaank and Shaza, and captioned it as, "Aaand it's official." While Priyaank looks dapper in a white kurta and yellow jacket, his bride glows in a golden saree.
Aaja Nachle Ve
Groom Priyaank and his mother Padmini Kolhapure dance like there's no tomorrow in the baraat.
Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles In White
The Stree actress painted a pretty picture in a white ethnic outfit.
Poonam Dhillon And Shakti Kapoor
Poonam Dhillon and Shakti Kapoor also attended the bash to bless the newlyweds.
Fam-Jam
Priyaank Sharma poses for a picture with his parents Tutu Sharma and Padmini Kolhapure.
Bhagyashree With Hubby Himalaya Dassani
Bhagyashree and her hubby Himalaya also attended Priyaank-Shaza's wedding bash. The Maine Pyaar Kiya actress shared this candid snap and wrote, "#aboutlastnite Getting him ready on time is always 🙆♀️🤦♀️uffff !! #aboutlastnight."
Filmibeat wishes Priyaank and Shaza a happy married life!
ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor's Cousin Priyaank Sharma Gets Engaged To Shaza Morani; Siddhant Kapoor Shares A Photo
ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor's Cousin Priyaank Sharma To Get Hitched To Karim Morani's Daughter Shaza