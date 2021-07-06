Priyadarshan Does Not Blame Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra & Ayushmann Khurrana For Rejecting Hungama 2

As filmmaker Priyadarshan gears up for the release of his upcoming directorial Hungama 2, he speaks about the young actors like Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, etc., who rejected the film. While speaking to a media portal, the filmmaker said that he doesn't blame the young actors, as he feels that they don't feel confident about him.

He told The Quint, "I don't face it in the south, because they know more about me. But here, I don't blame them for refusing, because if an actor doesn't feel confident about a director, they shouldn't do the film. Because then there will not be a comfortable interaction. Maybe these boys are more comfortable working with the new school; I belong to the old-school."

However, he further added that he knows about himself and he knows what he is doing with his projects. "See, it's a question of, of course, they think that we don't update. But I keep updating everything... So if you ask me, the film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, which won the National Award for best feature of this year, so if I can win the National Award for best film of this year, I'm still good," said the Bhool Bhulaiyaa director.

Earlier, while speaking to PTI, Priyadarshan had revealed that he didn't go directly to meet any actor, but his concept was narrated to a lot of actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, etc.

"They all refused to do the film. Now, I am working with Meezaan. They all refused because maybe they thought I am an outdated director, because I was out of the Hindi film industry for five years," had said Priyadarshan.