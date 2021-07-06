Priyadarshan Hints At Working On Hulchul Sequel, Says He First Wants To See How People React To Hungama 2

Priyadarshan who is gearing up for the release of Hungama 2, recently also announced a new project with Akshay Kumar. The filmmaker whose greatest hits include Hulchul, Garam Masala, Hera Pheri, Malamaal Weekly and more has also hinted that he is working on Hulchul's sequel.

The filmmaker during an interview said that if he would return to any of his 90s' hits it would be the 2004 release Hulchul starring Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and more. He told Free Press Journal, "Definitely Hulchul, it's one of my biggest hits. I have an idea in mind, but I am waiting to see how people react to Hungama 2 and accordingly, I will plan Hulchul 2."

However, Priyadarshan has not only given Indian cinema some great comedies but also great dramas in languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi including Aakrosh, Kanchivaram, Oppam, Sometimes, Anamika and the upcoming release Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

Talking about his contribution to Hindi films, the filmmaker said, "I have made 95 films of which 27 were in Hindi. In fact, I have directed the maximum Hindi films after David Dhawan, more than Raj Kapoor or Yash Chopra. It wasn't planned, it just happened. Yes, it took a lot of effort but I don't grudge that because the experience was always enjoyable and that joy has taken me forward."

He emphasised that he does not make films for intellectuals but common people who are looking to get entertained. He added that it doesn't bother him when critics give him one star and if the film does perform well at the box office.

"I got four-and-a-half, even five stars, for Kanchivaram, along with a National Award, yet the film flopped while there was so much criticism for Garam Masala and Malamaal Weekly, but they were big hits. I don't make films for intelligent people. I make films for the common man who wants to laugh when in the theatre and go home happy," he explained.