Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, PM Modi Named In Bihar's COVID-19 Vaccination List In Glaring Data Fraud

In a bizarre incident reported from Bihar’s Arwal district, eminent celebrities and public figures such as Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi have been named in a list of people supposedly vaccinated for COVID-19 in a shocking case of data fraud.

The community health centre’s list mentions that Prime Minister was 'tested’ thrice, while Amit Shah twice and actress Priyanka Chopra as many as six times. The shocking incident was unearthed when the list was uploaded on the vaccination portal and was recently inspected.

After the shocking incident came to light, two computer operators have been suspended. This data fraud case has caused a lot of embarrassment to the local administration who has ordered an inquiry in the matter.

The district magistrate J Priyadarshini said the inquiry ordered will look into how and on whose directive the data fraud took place. She said, "This is a very serious matter. We are trying so hard to ramp up testing and vaccination and then such irregularities are happening. Not just in Karpi, we will look at all healthcare centres. An FIR will be lodged, we will take action and set a standard."

She said the matter came to light during a recent inspection and added, "Two operators have been removed, but I am of the opinion that others must also be probed," she added. Bihar’s health minister Mangal Pandey, meanwhile also spoke on the matter and said that he has asked the district magistrate and the chief medical officer to look at data of other hospitals to ensure there are no errors.