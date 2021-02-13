Priyanka Chopra And Her Pooch Diana Receive Advice From IG Fashion Mogul Tika

Priyanka Chopra, who just turned author with the release of her memoir, Unfinished, shared a fun video with the internet sensation Tika. Priyanka in the video can be seen taking fashion advice for herself and her dog, Diana.

Tika is an Instagram popular Italian Greyhound. The fun video shared by Priyanka shows her interacting with Tika. The caption read, "All hands (and paws) on deck for my virtual press tour. Special thanks to @luxurylaw for taking my Zoom events to another level ? and @tikatheiggy for keeping @diariesofdiana humble! Voice by @lorenapages"

In the video, Tika can't stop gushing over the actor's various looks and how cute her pet Diana looks. Tika calls Pee Cee 'trendy, fabulous, groundbreaking and iconic' and asks if she can borrow her quirky green outfit for her next Zoom meeting. However the video ends with Tika telling Diana, she needs 'a little practice'.

Since the Baywatch actress uploaded the video, it has received more than 260000 likes within a few hours. The comments section was also filled with praises for the three stars and their stylish looks. One comment said, "This video! Love it!" Another said, "OMG this is so cute."

For the unversed, Priyanka and her actor-singer husband Nick Jonas live with three dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda. Diana is currently in London with Priyanka, who just wrapped up shoot for Text For You and will begin shooting for Citadel.

Meanwhile, Chopra has been garnering praise for her memoir Unfinished. The book recalls incidents from her formative teenage years to winning the Miss World crown, entering Bollywood and then becoming a global star. While talking about the book she had said, "The funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I've realized that being 'unfinished' has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life...."

