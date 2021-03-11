Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are All Set To Announce The Oscar 2021 Nominations, See Video

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a fun video wherein she sent her fans into a frenzy as she announced that she along with her husband, Nick Jonas are all set to announce the Oscar 2021 nominations. She further revealed that they will be announcing the same on March 15, 2021. However, the highlight of the video was that the couple looked super endearing while doing the same.

The video begins with Priyanka Chopra saying, "Tell me we're announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we're announcing the Oscar nominations." Nick Jonas starts taking a jibe at his wife in a fun manner. However, the couple ends the video, being visibly excited about announcing the Oscar nominations together.

While Priyanka looks lovely in white attire, Nick can be seen looking dapper in black attire in the video. Sharing the video, The White Tiger actor captioned the same stating, "Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Face with tears of joy Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19 AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy's Twitter." The Academy Awards' Twitter handle also announced the same wherein their caption read as, "Who's excited for #OscarNoms? Join @priyankachopra and @nickjonas here on Monday at 5:19 am." Take a look at the video shared by Priyanka along with the tweet by The Academy Awards' Twitter page.

Hey @TheAcademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? 😂 Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on @TheAcademy's Twitter! pic.twitter.com/fB5yyEtWK6 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 11, 2021

Talking about the Oscars 2021, the award ceremony will be taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the two have been spending some quality time with each other in London after wrapping up their professional commitments. Recently while promoting his new album, 'Spaceman', Nick was asked in a chat on SiriusXM "What separated (Priyanka) from any woman that you've been with before, because you've dated some of the most beautiful women on the planet." To which he had the most beautiful answer which said, "It's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right. We're very lucky. We knew each other well before we started dating properly, and I think that foundation as friends always helps in relationships that have evolved in an organic way. It's been a wild first couple of years of marriage, and I'm very blessed to have a life partner that I can rely on, and vice versa hopefully." While Nick has been on a promotional spree for his new album, Priyanka had been shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime series title The Citadel.

