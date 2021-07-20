Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Celebrate 3 Years Of Togetherness With Love-Soaked Posts

Three years ago on July 19, pop singer Nick Jonas went down on his knee and popped the question to his lady love Priyanka Chopra at Crete, Greece. The power couple recently took to their respective Instagram handles to celebrate three years of togetherness.

Nick shared a picture in which he is seen enjoying a date evening with Priyanka by the seaside and captioned it as, "3 years ago today. 💍❤️." His better-half PeeCee commented on his post, "Thank you for asking jaan.. 😍."

Priyanka also took to her Instagram page to recall that memorable day and posted a picture in which she and Nick are seen holding hands. One can also see the beautiful Tiffany rock on Priyanka's finger.

In her memoir 'Unfinished', Priyanka had shared how Nick had proposed her in Greece a day after they rang in her birthday there.

The Quantico actress had written, "We had gone there to celebrate my birthday, and he held off until the day after my birthday because- wait for it- he didn't want to take the attention away from My Day; he wanted us, in the future, to always be able to celebrate those ocassions separately. It was just after midnight on July 19, 2018, when he got down on one knee and said, "You checked all my boxes. Now will you check one more?" He held out a Tiffany box just the right size for a ring. "Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?" According to him, I waited a full forty-five seconds before I answered with an emphatic "Yes!" I don't remember the lapse, but if there was a pause, please chalk it up to my being in shock."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently rang in her 39th birthday sans her hubby Nick Jonas as she is busy shooting in London. However, the latter made her feel special by sending over a bottle of insanely expensive 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild.

Later, the actress took to social media to give fans of how she had a quiet birthday celebration in London. Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures and wrote, "Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets. This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren't here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies!"

Speaking about work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Rajkummar Rao-Adarsh Gourav's The White Tiger.