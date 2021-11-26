Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Celebrate Thanksgiving Together; Actress Reveals What She Is Grateful For

Priyanka Chopra and her singer-husband Nick Jonas are currently soaking in the holiday spirit as they rang in Thanksgiving together in London. In the picture shared by her, the Quantico actress and Nick are seen looking into each other's eyes while she has her arms wrapped around him, and it's such an adorable moment.

Priyanka captioned her picture as, "So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas ❤️✨ happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating 🥳." Besides this mushy picture, PeeCee also shared another photo of a wall studded with a few of her friend's clicks in polaroid frames.

Nick shared the same photo on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra ❤️."

Recently when Priyanka Chopra removed Nick's surname 'Jonas' from her name on her Instagram account, rumours about their divorce flew thick. However, the Agneepath actress's latest social media posts have put all these speculations to rest. Besides this, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra had also brushed off Priyanka-Nick's divorce reports and called it 'all rubbish.'

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick recently featured on a Netflix comedy special 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' wherein Nick's brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas were also present.

The actress had shared a clipping from the show in which she was seen saying, "I'm honoured and so thrilled actually and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember. I'm from India a country rich in culture, music and entertainment. So clearly, the Jonas brothers didn't make it over there." Celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma lauded Priyanka for the family roast video.

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood career, the actress will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.