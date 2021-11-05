Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Perform Lakshmi Puja At Their Home, John Legend Attends Their Diwali Bash

Priyanka Chopra and her husband and singer Nick Jonas performed Lakshmi Puja at their house on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Priyanka shared some pictures from their ceremony on her social media handle. Not only this but the couple also threw a Diwali bash that was attended by singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Talking about the pictures, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be seen performing the Aarti and all the other rituals for the Lakshmi Puja. The Sky Is Pink actress can be seen sporting a yellow traditional saree while Nick can be seen in a white kurta. Priyanka captioned the same stating, "With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali." Take a look at the pictures.

Apart from this, singer John Legend and Chrissy Teigen also attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Diwali bash wherein Chrissy also shared a picture of them on her social media handle. Chrissy shared a picture wherein both she and the 'Love Me Now' singer can be seen in traditional avatars. While Teigen looks lovely in an embellished purple and pink attire, John looks dapper in a black sherwani. Chrissy captioned the same stating, "Happy Diwali to all who celebrate. Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. We love you both." Take a look at the post.

Nick Jonas shares a close bond with John Legend after they were panellists at the singing reality show, The Voice. Earlier Priyanka Chopra shared some stunning pictures of herself in a floral-printed lehenga that she had paired up with a stylish blouse with mirror-work. Apart from this, The White Tiger actress also shared pictures with Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh. The pictures were presumably from the actress' Diwali bash.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the Amazon Prime series titled The Citadel. She will be seen alongside Game Of Thrones and Eternals actor Richard Madden in the same. She also has Hollywood projects like Text For You and Matrix 4 on her kitty. Apart from that, Priyanka will be seen in the movie Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.