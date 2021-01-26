Priyanka Chopra Appears On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Says Nick Jonas Is Super Fancy And A Lot Neater Than Her

Priyanka Chopra who is currently busy promoting her film, The White Tiger, has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The actress spoke about her upcoming projects and revealed what she discovered about her husband Nick Jonas during the lockdown.

Priyanka candidly shared, "My husband is a lot neater than I am. Because I don’t want to be the messy one in the house, I have started keeping my shoes back, making the bed in the morning, and he loves eating on the dining table, he can’t eat on the couch which I love doing. I have learnt that at times we have to pivot towards each other. He prefers a dining table for dinner. He is very formal that way. He is super fancy."

Priyanka also revealed that she tried to learn the piano but couldn't go through with it. She said, "I did for a good two days, and then I was like I can’t. I wasn’t coordinated to do it. It was too hard." Ellen then learns that it was Nick who was the teacher after Priyanka told her, "He was the one who was trying to teach me and then gave up as I gave up."

The host also quizzed her about her favourite Jonas brother to follow on TikTok. Priyanka immediately named her younger brother-in-law Frankie Jonas and said, "he's everyone's favourite to follow on TikTok."

For the unversed, Priyanka also appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert a few days ago, where she was asked how she felt when Kamala Harris became the first female vice president of the United States.

Priyanka said, "It was such an emotional moment for a lot of my friends and family but coming from a country like India which has seen several women in governance, whether it is President, Prime Minister...You know, welcome to the club, America. That's what I'll say. High time, I hope this isn't the first (last). I hope there are many, many because this is what governance should look like. Leadership looks amazing especially when it is diverse and reflective of what the world really looks like."

