Priyanka Chopra Backs Sonu Sood As He Urges Government To Support Children Who Lost Parents Due To COVID-19

Recently, actor Sonu Sood urged the state and central government to come forward to help those children who have lost one or both parents because of COVID-19, and their education has been stopped because of financial crisis. Sonu had shared a video on his social media page, wherein he had suggested the government to make a rule for the affected children so that their future doesn't fade into oblivion.

He said, "A rule should be passed that during the COVID-19 times those who have lost member of their family, the education of such children, right from school to college whether they are enrolled in public schools or private schools, their education should be free of cost."

Sonu further said that he wants the government to make this rule so that the affected children can secure their future, irrespective of their economic condition.

Priyanka Chopra, who's well-known for her philanthropic work, shared Sonu Sood's video and lauded the actor for his vision. Calling Sonu Sood a visionary philanthropist, Priyanka wrote that she is inspired as Sonu made this critical observation, and also thought of a solution and came up with some suggestions for action.

The Bajirao Mastani actress wrote, "Sonu's suggestion is to both the state and central governments to ensure free education for all children affected by Covid. Whatever stage of studies they are at-school, college, or pursuing higher studies. The aim is not to allow a pause and definitely not for the lack of finance. If ignored, a huge number of children would be left without the opportunity as adults."

She concluded by saying that she fully supports Sonu's ideas and she will actively work towards finding ways to support education, because she has always believed that education is a birth right of every child.