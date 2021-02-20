Priyanka Chopra Bonding With Her Pet Dogs In Her Latest Post Is A Treat For All Dog Lovers

After the success of her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra recently went on to have some quality bonding time with her adorable pet dogs. The actor took to her social media handle to share a lovely picture wherein she is all ecstatic to be surrounded by her pet dogs. Needless to say, the post is nothing less than a treat for all dog lovers.

Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra can be seen striking a pose for a selfie while being surrounded by her pet dogs. The Sky Is Pink actor captioned the post stating, "Puppy Puddle." Sporting a no-makeup look, the actor can be seen flashing her vivacious smile while donning green pants along with a black hoodie. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished has been getting heaps of praises from her fans and book lovers alike. Right from her childhood to foraying into the beauty pageant and finally achieving success in Bollywood, the actor has revealed it all in her book. The White Tiger actor recently had a brief interaction with author and columnist Shobhaa De at the virtual session of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2021 wherein their interactive session was named 'Unfinished' after her memoir. Priyanka got candid about several aspects of her professional and personal life during the interaction.

The actor went on to speak about her initial days into the showbiz to her fond memories with her late father along with her equation with husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka bared it all. While talking about entering the world of showbiz from high school, the actor revealed, "I was taken from a high school uniform and thrown into the world of fashion. At 18 I went from school to Miss World. When I joined Hindi movies in 2000 it was normal for girls to be replaced by male leads with who they fancied or the flavour of the season. But girls of my generation have changed this." Apart from this, she also spoke about her late father Ashok Chopra being her ultimate support system and how her husband Nick Jonas has an abundance of respect for her work. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the Hollywood projects, Matrix 4 and Text For You.

