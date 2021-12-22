Priyanka Chopra Breaks Her Silence On The Frenzy Around Her Dropping 'Jonas' From Her Name On Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Matrix Resurrections that has hit the theatres today (December 22). In a recent media interaction, Priyanka was quipped about her dropping her husband and singer Nick Jonas' surname from her Instagram profile. For the unversed, the actress' full name on Instagram was Priyanka Chopra Jonas but a few weeks ago, she grabbed several eyeballs after she changed her Instagram username to Priyanka Chopra.

This not only created a huge uproar amongst the netizens but soon some speculations of a divorce between the couple also started doing the rounds. Inevitably, these rumours died down when Priyanka Chopra performed at the Jonas Brothers' Family Roast and she also shared some mushy social media posts with her husband Nick Jonas. In an interview with ETimes, the Sky Is Pink actress finally broke her silence on the same.

Here Is What Keanu Reeves Told A Nervous Priyanka Chopra On The First Day Of The Matrix Resurrections

Priyanka Chopra said, "I don't know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess." Apart from this, The White Tiger actress also took a jibe at people taking everything on social media very seriously. She further added, "I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people! It's social media, guys. Just chill out."

Priyanka Chopra On Why Playing Sati In The Matrix Resurrections Is A 'Big Deal' For Her

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also spoke about her first day of shooting for Matrix Resurrections. The 7 Khoon Maaf actress said how she had to go prepared on her first day of the shoot as she had mint some long and intense dialogues within 45 minutes in front of the entire cast. She also revealed how Keanu Reeves helped her immensely to deliver the same. Priyanka said, "Predominantly, in the scenes that I have with him, I am talking, and he is just listening. So, there was an exchange of notes because he just had to listen to me explaining to him about what is happening. But I do have to say that there was one day, my first day, I was very intimidated coming on to a project like this, but also playing such a pivotal, special part which was foreshadowed in the last movie. But I like preparations. So, I went there prepared, and I did my job and I think Keanu recognised that I was really nervous, and he came to me at the end of the day, and he was like, "That was a very tough day, and you went through it, and you know you did a great job." So, just having someone like him who has had a prolific career for almost 40 years recognise and encourage me was wonderful. He is a great co-actor and a really nice guy."

Apart from Priyanka and Keanu, The Matrix Resurrections also casts Jada Pinkett Smith and Carrie-Ann Moss in pivotal roles. Priyanka will also be seen in the series titled Citadel alongside Richard Madden. She further will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.