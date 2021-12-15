Priyanka Chopra Calls Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu 'Smart & Gorgeous'; 'I Am Very Excited For Her'

Harnaaz Sandhu recently bagged the Miss Universe title beating 81 contestants from different countries across the world. The lady brought back the crown to India after 21 years and has been the talk of the town since last few days.

Actress and former pageant winner Priyanka Chopra recently reacted to Harnaaz's Miss Universe win while speaking with a news channel.

The Quantico actress told Fox5, "I was very excited about it. The last time India had a Miss Universe was Lara Dutta in the year 2000. That was the year that I won Miss World as well. She has brought home the crown after 21 years and she is 21, so she was born in the year that I won Miss World." Priyanka laughed as she made the observation about their ages.

She further added, "I'm so excited for her and I hope this is the beginning of an incredible journey. She's very smart and gorgeous, obviously, and I'm very excited for her."

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had congratulated Harnaaz on her win with a sweet post on her Instagram page. She had shared a video of Harnaaz's name being announced as the winner and captioned it, "And the new Miss Universe is... Miss India. Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 (for) bringing the crown home after 21 years."

Meanwhile, post Harnaaz bagging the Miss Universe crown, an old video of her surfaced on social media in which she is all praise for Priyanka Chopra. Sandhu is seen saying, " I love Priyanka. So whatever lessons I can learn from her is nevertheless. So I will always choose Priyanka."

Currently Priyanka Chopra is busy with the promotions of her upcoming Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections. She recently wrapped up the shooting of Amazon Prime spy series Citadel. With respect to Bollywood, the actress is all set to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.