Priyanka Chopra Calls The Quarantine Period With Hubby Nick Jonas As The ‘Real Gift’

Priyanka Chopra is currently on a promotional spree for her latest film, The White Tiger which released on January 22. While the actor surely has a hectic schedule owing to her professional commitments, it is not a hidden fact that she spent the COVID-19 lockdown phase last year with husband Nick Jonas. Recently, The Sky Is Pink actor hinted that she is extremely grateful to have got the opportunity to spend some quality time with her doting hubby in the form of the quarantine.

Speaking to USA Today, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and Nick Jonas never had the chance to get to know each other in the past owing to their professional commitments. She revealed how they only managed to 'catch up' in-between of their work. However, the Quantico star added how the quarantine phase last year was a real gift for them as they spent the entire year getting to know each other and their respective likes, dislikes as well as habits. Priyanka revealed that she loved the fact that at the end of the quarantine, they still liked each other.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra also revealed in an interview with People magazine, how she faced bullying in the past while studying in an American high school. She stated, 'I went into a shell. I was like, 'Don't look at me. I just want to be invisible. My confidence was stripped. I've always considered myself a confident person, but I was very unsure of where I stood, of who I was.' Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has also been shooting for the Hollywood films, Matrix 4 and Text For You.

