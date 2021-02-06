Priyanka Chopra Celebrates The White Tiger’s Viewership In 27 Million Households; See Post

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her social media to share a post celebrating the success of her latest film, The White Tiger. The actor shared a poster of the film featuring her along with co-star Adarsh Gourav. Priyanka further stated how the film has been viewed in 27 million households and is also on the number one spot in 64 countries within just 4 weeks of its release.

Sharing the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote how it is extremely emotional for her to witness the discovery and acceptance of this brilliant and incredible story. She further stated that her film, The White Tiger being embraced by audiences all over the world is awe-inspiring. She thanked and congratulated the other members of her team namely Aravind, Ramin, Adarsh, Raj, Mukul, Ava and everyone involved. She also lastly thanked the OTT streaming platform, Netflix for giving their little film, 'wings'. Take a look at the same.

The film also made it to the BAFTA nominations recently in seven categories. The White Tiger holds the spot along with 15 other feature films for competing in the final five for the 'Best Picture' category. Priyanka Chopra's co-star from the film, Arash Gourav has also made it to the 'Best Actor' category along with the Sound Of Metal actor Riz Ahmed and the late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Priyanka Chopra on the other hand has been nominated for the 'Best Supporting Actress' category. She shares her nominations along with Borat Subsequent Moviefilm actor Maria Bakalova, Hillbilly Elegy's Glenn Close, Ellen Burstyn for Pieces Of A Woman and Olivia Coleman for The Father. Talking about The White Tiger, the film was helmed by Ramin Bahrani and also starred Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

The film revolved around a driver Balram essayed by Adarsh Gourav. The movie featured his journey from a poverty-stricken villager to a famed entrepreneur. Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Pinky Madam who is a first-generation immigrant in the US and is married to Ashok played by Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on author Aravind Adiga's book of the same name.