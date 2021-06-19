Priyanka Chopra Dedicates Her 'Summer Tattoo' To Pooches Diana, Gino And Panda

Priyanka Chopra got inked once again. The actress took to Instagram revealing her new tattoo and what it means to her. Showing off her summer-ready feet she shared a clip of the three paw tattoo on her right ankle.

Priyanka who often shares pictures with her pooches dedicated her new tattoo to her loving pooches. Sharing a video on the Instagram story, Priyanka wrote, "summer feet; summer tattoo #happyfeet." In the clip, PeeCee can be seen grooving to Justin Wellington's trending song Iko Iko.

For the unversed, Priyanka has lived with Diana, a rescue chihuahua-terrier mix since before she married Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra soon after tying the knot with Nick got Gino, as a gift for them on completing one year of togetherness. Another year in 2020 later the couple also adopted Panda, a husky-Australian shepherd rescue.

The actress has been oozing summer vibes and said she is all ready for London's sunny weather. On Friday, Priyanka shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story in a white shirt, denim short skirt and sneakers. The song accompanying the selfie is Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer".

Husband Nick also reacted to the post by resharing the photo on his Instagram story and wrote 'Damn...,' along with heart-eye and fire emojis.

The actress is currently in London, shooting for Citadel alongside Richard Madden for a series backed by Russo Brothers. Apart from Citadel Priyanka Chopra's has also collaborated with Amazon Prime Video for a reality show titled Sangeet Project, which she will host with her husband Nick Jonas.

Apart from turning an author for her memoir Unfinished, the actress has also wrapped up shooting for films like Matrix 4 and Text For You amid the pandemic. She will also be working with Mindy Kailing on a project featuring an Indian wedding.