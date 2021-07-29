Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone Laud Simone Biles' Decision To Prioritize Her Mental Health

Gymnast and Olympic winner Simone Biles shocked the entire world when she chose to pull out of her team's gymnast event as well as the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 to focus on her mental health. This incident brought in the importance of mental health and many celebrities has been praising Biles to prioritize her mental health. Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt also praised the gymnast in their latest social media posts.

Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback video of her interviewing Simone Biles. The Sky Is Pink actress penned a heartwarming caption praising Biles for taking this courageous step. Calling Simone a role model and champion, she wrote, "I had the joy of getting to know @simonebiles a few years ago, and she blew me away then with her vulnerability and self-awareness. Simone, yesterday we were reminded why you are truly the GOAT, and why nothing supersedes taking care of ourselves...body AND mind. I cannot fathom the impossible pressure you all perform under, but knowing where you need to draw the line and step away - TO CHOOSE YOURSELF - is most important. Only when we are okay can we perform at our best, and enjoy doing so. Thank you for helping normalise that even under tremendous pressure, it's ok to be human. Thank you for your courage and strength. You are a role model, and just like the rest of the world I'm so inspired and awed by you. Once again you have shown us what it truly means to be a champion. Sending love." Take a look at the post.

Apart from this actress Deepika Padukone who has been an active advocate about the importance of mental health and had a history with it also praised Simone Biles. She shared a news article that spoke about Biles quitting the Second Finals at the Tokyo Olympics. The Piku actress captioned it stating "I Hear You."

Priyanka Chopra Shares An Adorable Picture But Hints She Might Delete It Later, Drew Barrymore Reacts

Alia Bhatt Wears Ranbir Kapoor's Belongings As She Misses Him; Flaunts Them On Instagram

Alia Bhatt was another celebrity who lauded Simone Biles for this decision. The Dear Zindagi actress shared a post of Biles and wrote, "A reminder that your mental health is as important as your physical health. This helps change the narrative regarding mental health all around the world. More power to you."