Priyanka Chopra Didn't Take It Seriously When Nick Started Texting Her; 'I Was 35 & Wanted To Get Married'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are hands down one of the adorable couples who never fail to drop major relationship goals for us. Recently when the Quantico star appeared on Oprah Winfrey's chat show 'Super Soul', the actress made some big 'reveals' about various aspects about her life including her hubby Nick Jonas.

Talking about how she didn't pay much heed to Nick during their initial text exchanges as she assumed that they wanted different things because of their vast age gap, Priyanka told Oprah, "I may have judged the book by the cover, I didn't honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me, you know, I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is, you know in his 20s, and I don't know if that's something he'd want to do, like I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him."

Further, she was all praise for him and continued, "He is such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together. That I truly believe that my mom manifested him."

The actress further opened up about how she was swept off her feet by Nick and added, "My mom manifested him because that was her marriage, she had a marriage of partnership, they worked together, they lived together, they built (their) home together, they built their life together in equal partnership and I saw that while growing up. And, I am just amazed that I found exactly what I kind of grew up with, with Nick, I just kind of swept, I'd let it happen."

Priyanka told Oprah that before she met Nick, she had made a checklist of five things she wanted in her future partner which she would carry in her wallet. The five things were 'someone who's honest, loves having family around, loves his job, understands business and finances (because she self-confessedly doesn't), and someone who's confident in himself." The actress said that when she met the musician, she found that he fulfilled all of her dream parameters.

After a whirlwind romance, Priyanka and Nick got hitched in December 2018.

