Priyanka Chopra Expresses Gratitude To Hugh Jackman For Supporting Her Foundation To Help India

Priyanka Chopra has been actively urging her fans and followers to support her COVID-19 fundraiser that is aimed towards providing medical equipment in India amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19 second wave. The actor has collaborated with Give India foundation for the same. Now Hollywood sensation Hugh Jackman has come out in support of Priyanka's foundation and she took to her social media handle to express her gratitude towards him.

Talking about the same, Hugh had taken to his social media handle to share the link of the actor's Priyanka Chopra Jonas Foundation. The Wolverine actor had captioned the same stating, "Support India." The White Tiger actor shared his Instagram story on her social media account. She thanked Hugh and his wife Deborra in the same. Take a look at her post.

Priyanka had earlier shared a hard-hitting video stating why the situation in India should be taken seriously. She had further asked her fans and followers to donate and support her foundation. The Sky Is Pink actor could be heard saying in the same that the situation currently in India is serious because while sitting in London, she is hearing frightening things from her friends and family in India. The actor added how there are no rooms in the ICU, the hospitals are full, there is a lack of oxygen supplies along with mass cremations at the crematoriums due to the rapidly increasing number of deaths. The 7 Khoon Maaf actor concluded the same stating, "India is my home and India is bleeding." Take a look at her video.

Apart from that, the actor's husband and singer Nick Jonas had also urged his fans to support her foundation. The actor's initiative urged people to come together to help India fight the biggest global outbreak. In the caption of the same, the 'Sucker For You' singer mentioned that "India needs our help. Please give what you can. I love you India." Take a look at Nick's post.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has been shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel that will also star Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden. The series will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She will also be seen in Hollywood projects like Matrix 4 and Text For You.