Priyanka Chopra Fangirls Over Late Actress Sridevi; Says 'She Was Such An Expressive Actor'

There's hardly anyone out there who never lost his/her heart to late actress Sridevi. In a career spanning over five decades, the diva lit the Indian cinema screen with her impeccable charm and unmatchable acting skills.

Even Priyanka Chopra is a huge fan of the Chaalbaaz actress. In a recent interaction with an international magazine, the desi girl revealed that she looked up to Sridevi throughout her career when it came to her own style icon.

Speaking about the late actress, Priyanka told InStyle magazine, "She had giant, gorgeous eyes and was such an expressive actor. " She further continued, "She was very experimental with her fashion and her beauty. She changed her looks and tried new things with all of her movies."

In 2018, Priyanka had penned an article in remembrance of Sridevi for Time magazine in which she had spoken about how the Mr India star had inspired her to take the life of faith in life.

"She was my childhood, and one of the big reasons I became an actor. To refer to all of us as mere fans would be a disservice to her. When the news first broke of her passing, I was immobilized. All I could do then was listen to songs from her films, revisit her interviews and watch her iconic scenes over and over again. I knew I was not alone; millions were feeling that exact emotion of shock and loss. Her connection with the audience was so strong that that each one of us has special memories linked to her. She left us too soon. My last memory of her is a red-carpet moment last December. In the frenzy of flashbulbs and whirring cameras, she pulled me into a tight hug and spoke lovingly and excitedly about her two daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi. Her family was her life. She left me feeling warm and fuzzy, and with a promise to meet again," PeeCee had mentioned in her heartfelt piece.

Sridevi passed away in a Dubai hotel due to accidental drowning on February 24 in 2018. Her sudden demise was a huge blow to the Indian film industry and left a void that's irreplaceable.

