Priyanka Chopra Feels Disheartened When People From Her Own Community Pick On Her For No Reason!

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who's riding high on the success of her memoir Unfinished, spoke to BBC and admitted that she often gets disheartened when people from the South Asia pick on her for no reason.

"I do notice a sense of protectiveness from a lot of people but also a sense of cynicism from a lot of people and a sense of negativity from a lot of people that have known me for a really long time. Picking on me for no reason..," said the Aitraaz actress.

She further said, "I was talking about this to Mindy (Kaling) a couple of months ago and we were talking about why is it that you get so much negativity from your own community. Very few brown people are in the entertainment business in Hollywood, right? You can count us on your fingers. What our attempt is... We are literally, with our own two hands, trying to create more opportunity for people like us. So, why is there so much negativity for us?"

Priyanka also added that she's grateful for all the love that she has received from her fans, but she feels discouraged by the negative side.

It's not the first time when Priyanka has opened up about receiving criticism for no reason. Earlier, in a different interview, PeeCee had said that she reads each and every thing about herself on the internet, but avoids reacting to it.

Priyanka, who started her career in Bollywood almost two decades ago, surely knows how to deal with the trolls and often chooses to give them a royal ignore.

With respect to work, Priyanka has many international projects in her kitty including Jim Strouse's Text For You, The Matrix 4, Amazon thriller series Citadel and a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling.

