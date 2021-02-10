Priyanka Chopra Felt Devastated And Hopeless After Her Botched Nose Surgery; Says 'I Wasn't Me Anymore'

Priyanka Chopra's much-awaited memoir Unfinished is finally out on the bookshelves. One of the reasons why fans were eagerly waiting to get hold of this book is because the actress has opened up about various aspects of her life like never before.

In her memoir, PeeCee has also opened about the botched surgery she underwent in the early 2000s because of which she was even dropped out of two films at the beginning of her acting career.

The actress wrote in her book that it all began when she had a lingering head cold in 2001 which she believed was a sinus infection. The actress who suffers from asthma, also had had trouble in breathing. Later, when she consulted a doctor, he informed her about the presence of a polyp in her nasal cavity which needed to be removed surgically.

What was to be a routine procedure ended up as a disaster for PeeCee as the doctor accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose while trying to shave the polyp because of which it collapsed.

Priyanka wrote in her book, "While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me anymore."

The actress said that the procedure left her feeling "devastated and hopeless," and added, "Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow."

Talking about dealing with the aftermath of the botched nose surgery, Priyanka wrote that the media gave her a new nickname- 'Plastic Chopra.' "Let's just call it out right now. Immediately the name started to show up in articles and newspaper items and it has followed me my entire professional life," the actress wrote in her book.

The White Tiger actress further revealed that she had to get multiple corrective surgeries to fix the damage that was done during that surgery.

Priyanka wrote in her book that she feels like her "nose normalized." The actress continued, "While it took a few years of seeing a stranger gazing back at me every time I looked in the mirror, I've gotten accustomed to this face. Now when I look in the mirror, I am no longer surprised; I've made peace with this slightly different me. This is my face. This is my body. I might be flawed, but I am me."

