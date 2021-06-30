Priyanka Chopra Finds It Frustrating When Her Achievements Are Blinded By Gossip About Her Personal Life

When actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas, it became an international news. Be it Indian media or the US media, the duo had become the hot topic of discussion. From their first meet to marriage, everyone was curious to know about their love story.

During a recent podcast appearance, when Priyanka was asked if she secretly wished that headlines around her wedding would have read 'International global superstar Priyanka Chopra marries singer?', she replied by saying, "No, because I'm not competing with my husband."

Priyanka further added that she takes immense pride in the fact that Nick is as multi-hyphenated as she is, and the fact that they both come to the table as creatives.

"I don't think either one of us is defined by each other. The media tries to do that more than we do," said the Bajirao Mastani actress.

Priyanka also said that she finds it frustrating when her achievements are blinded by gossip around her personal life.

"I think it is frustrating when all your achievements as blindsided by the gossip side of my life or salacious side of my life which obviously people are excited about what my personal life will be because we're not very public by nature. It's a point of frustration but I also know, in pop culture, in the entertainment business, when you're a public person that's kind of the curiosity is the part of the job. But I have to, in my own way, draw the line. It's hard to juggle but you've got to be realistic about it," added PeeCee.