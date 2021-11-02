Priyanka Chopra Gets Her COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Jab, Tells Her Fans To Get Vaccinated

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle to share a picture of her getting her COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The actress even had an important message for her fans along with the same. For those who are unaware, a booster jab is usually taken 6 months after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a side face picture of her wherein she can be seen flaunting her shoulder. The Sky Is Pink actress' shoulder can be seen with a band-aid wherein she has taken the jab. Priyanka can be seen sporting green and white attire.

Priyanka Chopra captioned the same stating, "Booster Shot: Done. Get Vaccinated." The actress had earlier also taken both her doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Take a look at her post.

Meanwhile, in a recent interaction with the Victoria's Secret's VS Voices Podcast, Priyanka Chopra revealed how she was under pressure to abide by the expected beauty standards of the showbiz after she started working at the young age of 17. The White Tiger actress also admitted to having been judged for her changing body type. Priyanka said, "Obviously, being raised in the industry and having such a tight lens on what my shape was, what my figure was or what my measurements were, minutely looking at every part of me, I kind of grew up for a while in my 20s, thinking that was normal. Like most young people, where you think about these unrealistic standards of beauty, which is like, absolutely Photoshopped face, perfect hair. I never used my natural texture for years. I used to always just have blown out hair."

The actress went on to say, "I think it was a big journey for me because I grew up in the entertainment world, I learnt everything that was thrown at me at such a fast speed that I just imbibed the headlines in a way. I didn't have time to delve deep into what it was doing to me, the person, not me, the public figure." Talking about the judgements she faced for her changing body and skin, Priyanka Chopra said, "I think over time when my body started changing and I went through that phase when I was eating my emotions, my body started changing, I reached my 30s, I went through struggle because I used to get online grief from people like, 'You are looking different, you are ageing', this and that. It messed with my mind at that time. My mind was already in such a dark place and I didn't have time for it. My relationship with social media changed, my relationship with the internet changed... I incubated myself in a way where I protected myself, I went into my Cancerian self-preservation self and got back into my shell."