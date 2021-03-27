Priyanka Chopra Gives A Sneak-Peek Of Her New Restaurant; Reveals The Reason Behind The Place's Name

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has added one more feather to her cap. The Quantico actress has started an Indian restaurant in New York. Calling it a "labour of love," the actress shared that the door to the eatery is now open to the public.

Priyanka also revealed that it was her husband Nick Jonas who suggested the name for the restaurant and let's just say it has a connection to their wedding, which took place in 2018. The actress spoke about how she is 'devastated' about not being there for its opening day and also gave fans a dekko into the mouth-watering dishes on the menu.

Read her post here.

Priyanka Chopra is a self-confessed foodie. In an interview with Indian Express, the Baywatch actress had revealed, "The 'Piggy' in that nickname comes from the fact that I love food! It was sort of cute when I was first called that, but now I feel the joke has been stretched too far."

Further, on being asked about her favourite cuisine, the actress had replied, "Indian and Italian. I am very fond of risotto. I eat quite a bit of junk when I am indulging myself. Burgers and French fries are a great combination. I also enjoy Chicken and Mutton Biryani. Actually, serve me any biryani, and I am happy. But if I want to keep it simple, then it is fish curry or curd-rice."

Notably, Priyanka Chopra has made a mark not just in the world of films, but also when it comes to entrepreneurship. After backing a dating app, the actress recently launched her haircare brand. She also runs a production house along with her mother Madhu Chopra.

With respect to work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger alongside Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.

