Priyanka Chopra Gives Befitting Reply To A Journalist Who Questioned Her Qualifications To Announce The Oscars

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas donned the cap of the hosts on Monday as they announced the Oscar nominations, much to the happiness of their fans. While Priyanka is a global icon in all her glory, Nick has tasted success time and again in the music industry, so it was inevitable that their fans were pumped up to see them host the nominations of the prestigious award ceremony. However, not exactly everyone shared the same thought which included Australian journalist, Peter Ford.

Peter Ford took to his now-private social media handle to express his disappointment on Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosting the Oscar nominations. The journalist stated that he is not sure that Priyanka and Nick's contribution to the movies makes them credible to announce the Oscar nominations. His tweet read as, "No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees."

However, Priyanka Chopra had the most befitting reply for the journalist after his tweet. The actor shared a video of her IMBD page which had a list of her more than 60 movies. The White Tiger actor also asked the journalist how does one qualify to announce the Oscar nominations. Take a look at the actor's savage tweet.

Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford https://t.co/8TY2sw1dKb pic.twitter.com/T8DnQbtXZG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 16, 2021

Needless to say, Priyanka Chopra's fans went gaga over her reply to the Aussie journalist. Some of her fans also went on to criticize the journalist for not 'checking' Priyanka and Nick Jonas' contributions to the industry before expressing his opinion. The fans of The Sky Is Pink actor also took a jibe at the journalist's Twitter bio which read as, 'Best & most widely heard entertainment reporter in Australia & NZ. Allegedly."

It can be safely said that Priyanka Chopra is indeed the queen of sass after this tweet of hers. Meanwhile, Priyanka's film, The White Tiger also received the nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay at Oscars 2021. Priyanka also expressed her happiness for the same on her social media account. Her husband Nick Jonas also congratulated her on this joyous achievement for her film.