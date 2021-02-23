Priyanka Chopra Had The Most Beautiful Surprise For Hubby Nick Jonas All The Way From London

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is one couple who never fail to paint the town red with their mushy love. Now, Priyanka's latest gesture for Nick Jonas is nothing less than a treat for all their 'NickYanka' fans. Yes, you heard that right, Nick recently took to his social media handle to share a beautiful surprise which was arranged by his wife PeeCee all the way from London.

Talking about the video, Nick Jonas can be seen entering his home and switching off the light. The Sucker For You singer is immediately welcomed by an elaborate balloon decoration. The balloons can be seen adorned with the words, 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Congratulations Nick'. Nick can be seen saying, "So this happened" while switching on the lights. After showing the lovely gesture by his wife, the singer can be seen saying, "It's pretty cool. Thank you, babe." Take a look at the video shared by Nick.

For the unversed, Nick Jonas will be a musical guest on the February 27 episode of Saturday Night Live and will also be hosting it. Nick will be performing on his single, 'Spaceman' on the show. Priyanka Chopra is currently in London wherein she is shooting for her upcoming web series, Citadel whereas her husband, Nick is residing at their Los Angeles home. Talking about Priyanka's web series, the show will also be starring Richard Madden in a pivotal role. The series will be bankrolled by Anthony and Joe Russo. The Sky Is Pink actor had also shown her fans around the sets of the series in one of her Instagram live. The actor had worn her husband's green jacket during the same.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates The White Tiger's Viewership In 27 Million Households; See Post

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger Earns A Spot In BAFTA 2021 Longlist

However, the distance between the lovey-dovey couple has not stopped them from shelling out major couple goals to their fans. While promoting her latest memoir Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra shared one of her virtual chat sessions with her husband Nick Jonas on her social media handle. Priyanka jokingly revealed during the same how Nick directly jumped on the 'good stuff' while reading her book. The singer revealed on the same how it was funny to read about his wife's high school crushes and early dating life. Take a look at the video.