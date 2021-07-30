priyanka-chopra-had-won-kelly-clarkson-s-heart-for-fixing-her-makeup-when-the-latter-was-sweaty

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a virtual appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and had a chit chat with the singer about their first meeting. On the show, Kelly told the audiences how she met Priyanka for the first time and was wowed by her sweet gesture.

Showing a picture of them to Priyanka from a few years ago, Kelly asked the Bajirao Mastani actress, "Do you remember this moment? Because I do. You helped me out. Do you remember that?," to which Priyanka replied, "I do remember that. You were going to go back on stage and this was the Variety Women, or something... Power of Women."

In the picture, Priyanka was seen fixing Kelly's makeup with a tissue after her stage performance.

Kelly was quick to praise Priyanka for being so friendly with her despite their first meet and said, "You were so nice. Literally, I thought 'she was so nice, she's such a girl's girl.' I was so sweaty, I got off stage performing and I was about to go do another thing and I was like 'Oh my god I'm so sweaty' and I had nothing and you totally touched me up."

Elated by Kelly's sweet words, Priyanka credited the 'Indian in her' for being so helpful and said that it's in her culture to help someone else.

She said, "It's also the Indian in me, I think. It's a very cultural thing for me, being all up in your business and be like 'Let me just get you! Come here, come here, show me your face. Clean you up, go on ahead'. It's very cultural."

Isn't it amazing that just by being Priyanka Chopra, the actress makes India so proud? Way to go, PeeCee!