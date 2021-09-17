Priyanka Chopra Has A Good Hair Day As She Shares A Lovely Selfie On The Sets Of Citadel

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle to share a beautiful selfie of herself from the sets of her upcoming Amazon Prime web series Citadel. The actress could be seen flaunting her 'good hair day' in the pictures. Priyanka has been shooting for the series lately in London alongside her co-star and Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden.

Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra shares some pictures wherein she can be seen showcasing her lovely curly locks. While in one picture, The Sky Is Pink actress can be seen giving out a wink, in the other, she can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile. The actress can be seen sporting a striped black and green top in the same.

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About The Activist Controversy, Says 'Moved By The Power Of Your Voices'

Priyanka Chopra captioned the same stating, "When your hair is 90% of your selfie...#citadel #curlynaturalhair." Her close friend and former Love School host Anusha Dandekar also commented on the post calling her "Gorgeous" along with some lovestruck and red heart emojis. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also celebrated her husband and singer Nick Jonas' birthday on September 16. The White Tiger actress shared a mushy picture with Nick presumably from his birthday celebration. Some fancy cars and an exquisite eating arrangement can be seen in the background of the picture wherein the place was decorated with balloons and a pillar that had the words 'Happy Birthday Nick' written on it. Priyanka captioned the post stating, "Love of my life. Here's wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you, baby...Thank you for being you." Take a look at it.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra also released her statement regarding a controversy of her latest reality show The Activist. The show was touted to be a competition between budding activists on the basis of the social media engagement their campaign garners. Priyanka was roped in as the host for the show.

The Activist: Priyanka Chopra's Show To Be Retooled Into A Documentary, Makers Issue Apology After Backlash

In her brief statement, Priyanka said, "The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you. The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I'm happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate."