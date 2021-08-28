Priyanka Chopra Has An Epic Answer When Asked To Choose Between Bollywood And Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra recently had an epic answer when she was asked to choose between Bollywood and Hollywood. The actress took up the This or That challenge with Run-DMC's track 'It's Tricky'. The challenge has been going viral on Instagram for quite some time now where people have to choose between two options given to them.

Priyanka Chopra could be seen looking lovely in a white crop top and blue shorts. She can be seen dancing to the track and while answering the questions. The Sky Is Pink actress can be seen steering towards her choice of answer while dancing to the song.

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Injury While Shooting Her Upcoming Series Citadel

The actress chooses answers like quality over quantity and regular trim over an annual chop. Priyanka Chopra further chooses metal straw over a paper straw and warm hair rinse over a cold hair rinse. However, lastly, she was asked to choose between Hollywood and Bollywood. To this, Priyanka answered saying, "I Quit." Take a look at the video.

Priyanka captioned the video stating, "Some questions are just better left unanswered" along with a winking emoji. Apart from this, the actress selected scrunchies over hair ties. She also seemed confused when asked to choose between hair masks and hair conditioners and she went on to stretch her arm towards both sides hinting towards her equal love for both. The White Tiger actress furthermore chose am shower over pm shower. Priyanka Chopra also revealed that she prefers iced coffee to hot coffee as she chose the former when given an option to choose.

Citadel: Pics Of Priyanka Chopra And Richard Madden Shooting An Action Sequence Go Viral

Needless to say, it was fun to see Priyanka Chopra take up this exciting challenge. Meanwhile, Priyanka recently shared a picture of her injury that she got while shooting for her web series Citadel on her Instagram story. The Bajirao Mastani actress has suffered an injury on the middle of her right eyebrow. The actress has been shooting for the Amazon Prime series for quite some time now. She will be seen on the show alongside Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden.

Apart from that, Priyanka Chopra will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the film Jee Le Zaraa. It will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar. The movie is touted to be a quirky story on a road trip of three females friends.