Priyanka Chopra Hits Back At Critics For Criticising The Length Of Her Role In The Matrix Resurrections

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' latest Hollywood release The Matrix Resurrections created a humongous buzz among Indian audience before its release. However, Indian audience were little disappointed after watching the film, as they felt that the length of Priyanka's character was too small. Some critics also pointed out Priyanka's lesser screen time in the film, and it didn't go down well with PeeCee.

During a recent interview with Asian Sunday TV, Priyanka said, "I think you are coming from something which a lot of people from the South Asian community ask me. 'It's a small role, it's not a leading role, why did you do it?' Because it's 'The Matrix' and I play an extremely pivotal part."

She further said, "Even when I picked my movies in Bollywood, I have always picked roles according to characters and they are not necessarily always the lead. The lead is Carrie-Anne Moss, who played Trinity in the last three movies. You're not competing with that and I think it's such a myopic and very small mentality to think that way."

The 39-year-old further added that it is her belief that every actor on board for a film contributes to the story. She said that The Matrix Resurrections is an ensemble of incredible actors. "I think by asking that question, you really reduce the grandiosity of being a part of the playground of playing with such incredible people," concluded Priyanka.

With respect to work, Priyanka has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, wherein she will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, the Amazon series Citadel and the romantic drama Text For You.