Priyanka Chopra: I Have Never Needed To Do A Film With A Particular Hero For My Career To Go Forward

From winning the Miss World pageant to becoming a global domination, Priyanka Chopra has come a long way. Recently, the actress in a conversation with Shobhaa De while speaking about her memoir 'Unfinished' at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival, opened up about her journey and said that the eleven chapters in her book were a sum of who was.

PeeCee told Shobhaa De, "I am never defined by my work, which is why I have the ability to do multiple things. I never believed that if my next film doesn't do well, or if I don't get the leading part in a movie, my career is over. I have never ever felt that. I was raised with enough confidence to know that I can pivot into anything else. I can choose to do anything I want."

The Bajirao Mastani actress further said that she has never relied on her male co-stars to elevate her career. "My career has never depended on my co-actors. I have never needed to do a movie with a particular hero or a particular guy for my career to go forward. I have chosen various kinds of films, various kinds of parts -- big parts, small parts, big directors, small directors, indie movies, non genre films. My journey is very individual to my choice and moods at that point," the Quantico star said at the event.

Speaking about moving to the US to seek opportunities in the west when her career was flourishing in Bollywood, Priyanka said that making a career in Hollywood was a "lesson in humility."

The White Tiger actress said that despite being a superstar in Bollywood, she had to audition for roles, and often introduce herself at parties.

Priyanka said, "I was okay to swallow the pill of humility because it was my choice to go into a completely new continent and industry and start all over again. And I was okay to try that at that point. I was seeking and craving change and evolution."

In her conversation with Shobhaa De, the 'desi girl' also talked about how the Hindi film industry has come a long way in its treatment of actresses since she began her film career in the 2000s.

The actress said, "It was very normalised that girls were replaceable, movies were dictated by male leads and who they fancied and that was a reality at that point. Girls of my generation have created a change. You are seeing leading ladies that are married, closer to the age of their co-actors, who are producers, who are creating their own content."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently penned a note of gratitude after her memoir 'Unfinished' got featured on New York Times' bestseller list.

