Priyanka Chopra Increases The Target Of Her COVID-19 Relief Fundraiser To Rs 22 Crore

Priyanka Chopra had recently introduced her fundraiser for the COVID-19 relief work in India. Her husband and singer Nick Jonas also supported her in the initiative. The fundraiser is a collaboration with the Give India Foundation and is aimed at providing medical equipment in India to battle the deadly virus. Now Priyanka took to her social media handle to announce that she has raised the target of the fundraiser to Rs 22 crore. She shared a video wherein she can be seen conversing with the founder of the Give India Foundation, Atul Satija.

Talking about the same, Priyanka captioned the video stating, "It's been a tumultuous couple of months with so much happening on the ground across India in the battle against Covid 19. The #TogetherForIndia Fundraiser that @nickjonas and I started with our partners @give_india has raised over $1 million (around Rs 7.5 crores) has been put to good use towards procurement of medical equipment like oxygen cylinders and concentrators and vaccination support. But, we know there is a lot left to be done and so we've increased our target to $3 million (around Rs. 22 crores). So many contributed and you also, rightly so, had many questions and comments of how the funds are being deployed on the ground." Take a look at the video.

Furthermore, The White Tiger actress revealed the details of her conversation with Atul. She added stating, "So, I had a conversation with @atulsatija (Founder 2.0 and CEO of GiveIndia) to address the key questions and discuss other areas where the funds are most needed. We will now also look towards supporting humanitarian aid programmes such as cooked meals and weekly dry rations. Unfortunately, the effects over the past year of the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed over 230 million Indians into poverty and this has had a direct impact on hunger and malnutrition. People are struggling to survive. We can help. I urge you to please donate whatever you can now, because we're all in this together and unless everyone is safe no one is safe."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra graced the Billboard Music Awards 2021 along with her husband Nick Jonas who was hosting the event. She was all praises for Nick in one of her recent posts for going ahead with the hosting even after suffering an injury. Nick also penned a sweet note for her wherein he thanked her for helping him to recover from his injury.