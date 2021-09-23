Priyanka Chopra Is A Visual Delight As She Takes A 'Carfie' In Her Latest Social Media Post

Priyanka Chopra is never the one to disappoint when it comes to treating her fans with some stunning pictures of herself on her social media handle. The actress shared a stunning 'carfie' for her fans to see. Not only that but the post also got an adorable reaction from her husband and singer Nick Jonas.

Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture wherein she has taken a gorgeous selfie from her car's mirror. While it is not clear what the Sky Is Pink actress has worn, she has chosen to pair up the look with her neon glasses. Nick Jonas was quick to react to the picture with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime series titled Citadel for the past few days. The White Tiger actress also shared a picture from the sets wherein she had revealed that she had injured herself on her eyebrow area while shooting for the same. However, Priyanka had taken some time from her busy schedule to rung in her husband Nick Jonas' birthday on September 16.

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About The Activist Controversy, Says 'Moved By The Power Of Your Voices'

Priyanka Chopra was recently grappled in a controversy regarding her show The Activist. The Bajirao Mastani actress was roped in as a host for the same that was touted to be a competition series featuring six inspiring activists teamed with three high-profile public figures. The show was reportedly heavily criticised for combining activism and competition.

Priyanka Chopra Showers Nick Jonas With Love On His 29th Birthday; Singer Says 'She Is The Best'

In her statement that she shared on her social media account, Priyanka Chopra had revealed, "The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you. The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I'm happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has projects like Matrix 4 and Text For You in the pipeline. She will reportedly also be seen in a project with Mindy Kaling. Apart from that, the actress will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.