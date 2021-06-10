Priyanka Chopra Is Jealous Of The Beach Vibes As Parineeti Chopra Slays The Black Bikini Look In Latest Post

Parineeti Chopra who is currently enjoying her vacation in Turkey, has treated her fans to a breathtaking view and a stunning picture of herself in a black bikini. The actress can be seen posing for the camera at the beach with the breeze gently blowing her hair back.

In the picture, Parineeti is seen seated on the middle of the shore while slaying a simple black bikini with tie-string bottoms. She captioned the picture as, "I was doing Pranayama before this photo. Ok that's a lie."

Apart from fans, the actress also grabbed the attention of her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Priyanka who has been shooting for Citadel in Europe said that the picture has made her jealous. In the comments she wrote, "I'm soooo jealous," along with a heart face emoji.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, "Uffff," while fans showered the Saina actress with much love and fire emojis. Take a look at the picture,

Parineeti recently also interacted with fans through a Q&A session on Instagram. The actress said that "2021 will remain a special year for me. It's the year I released 3 films within a single month, and all three gave me back all the love and critics reviews. Cannot be more grateful."

Parineeti was recently seen in Dibaker Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina and The Girl On The Train. Meanwhile, her next project is set to be alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. While Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are speculated to play father-son in the movie, Bobby Deol will be the main antagonist in the same. The film directed by Sandeep Vanga is set to release in October 2022.