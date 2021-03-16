Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives A Shout Out To Nick Jonas' Latest Song 'This Is Heaven' In The Most Awesome Way!

We just love Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas and there's not even a single thing about them that we would like to change. We love watching Priyanka and Nick together on screen and their antics always win our hearts. While Priyanka and her husband don't shy away from expressing their love for each other, Nick took his romance to a whole new level by releasing his new album 'Spaceman'.

One many think that they're just songs, but Nick had mentioned in his recent interview that they're his love letters to his actress-wife.

"She loves it. Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio, and I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important," had said Nick during the promotions of Spaceman.

Now, Priyanka gave a major shout out to one of the songs from Nick's album Spaceman in the most awesome way possible. Want to know what did Priyanka do? Read on..

The Bajirao Mastani actress shared a short video on Instagram wherein she is seen relishing a pizza with Nick's new song 'This is heaven' playing in the background. If that's not the perfect gesture, we don't know what is!

Nick, on the other hand, made a similar video on the same track and was seen devouring a delectable cheeseburger.

Needless to mention, netizens went gaga over their videos and called their food banter super cute.

Meanwhile, recently NickYanka announced the 93rd Academy Awards nominations. Priyanka also shared a picture with Nick and captioned it as, "One way or the other... Congratulations to all the nominees. And thank you @theacademy for the opportunity. @gregwilliamsphotography you fit right into our manic Monday. Thank you for the pictures @nickjonas."

