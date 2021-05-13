Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pens A Heartfelt Note On International Nurses Day; Lauds Medical Professionals

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the global star and former Miss World, took to her Instagram page on the occasion of International Nurses Day. In her post, Priyanka proudly revealed that her grandmother was a nurse, and she hails from a family of medical professionals. In her post, the actress thanked nurses and stated that we are blessed to have them.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas's post here:

"I come from a family of medical professionals, doctors and nurses. My grandmother was a nurse. To see the selflessness of the medical profession first hand has been a huge learning lesson for me.

In the unprecedented times that we are living in, we have all been witness to those qualities and each one of us probably has a story of the selfless work of nurses we have experienced," wrote the global star.

"Every day, nurses around the world are putting the wellbeing of others before their own, and that unbelievable act of selflessness must not go unnoticed. I would like to thank each and every one of you. We are blessed to have you. #InternationalNursesDay

Help us help them... please donate to the #TogetherForIndia fundraiser with @give_india in an effort to bring relief to the Cover 19 crisis happening in India right now. Again, your contributions will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure, medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization. We are so close to reaching our goal, so please contribute if you are able. There is still so much left to be done. 🙏🏽," Priyanka Chopra Jonas added on her post. She also shared a special compilation of the pictures by Unicef, in her post.

As reported earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas have been active with charity works, as the pandemic second wave has severely affected the world, especially India. The couple has also been encouraging their followers to participate in fundraisers, to support the people affected by COVID-19.