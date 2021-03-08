Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I Guess I Will Always Be Unfinished, But I See That As Good Thing

In the last two decades, Priyanka Chopra Jonas didn't carve a niche for herself only as an actress, but also as a singer and a film producer. Now, she is one proud author whose memoir 'Unfinished' has inspired many women from every corner of the nation. Speaking about the title of her memoir, she told a leading daily, "I guess I will always be Unfinished, but I see that as a good thing. It means that are so many more opportunities for me to explore."

Priyanka further said that she is not ambitious only as an actor, but also as a producer. For the unversed, Priyanka owns a production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

Speaking about the same, Priyanka said that in the near future, she wants to take on more roles that make her nervous and uncomfortable. She also said that she wants to check in with her artistic self and lean in as a producer, and tell the stories that she wants to see- female stories and South Asian stories. She further averred that she wants to extend her entrepreneurial ambitions, and also wants to have a family.

Priyanka also shared a piece of advice for her young fans who look up to her as a role model. She said that everyone's dreams and aspirations matter, and being ambitious is never a bad thing.

"Stop persecuting yourself, first of all, and stop trying to carry the weight and the burdens of insecurities that you have made up in your own heads. I think what is important is to be humble and to understand that you might not know everything. So, forgive yourself for not knowing everything, and start learning from the beginning. As soon as people have that kind of an attitude, it really takes you a long way," concluded Priyanka.

