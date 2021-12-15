Priyanka Chopra Labels Her The Matrix Resurrections Co-Star Keanu Reeves As The 'Nicest Guy In Hollywood'

Priyanka Chopra is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections. The movie is touted to be the fourth movie in the Matrix franchise and also stars Hollywood sensation Keanu Reeves in the lead role. Priyanka in a recent interview called Reeves the 'nicest guy in Hollywood.'

Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra spoke to Access Hollywood about the same and revealed that the movie marked her return to acting after 6 months of lockdown. The Sky Is Pink actress further added that the first day of the shooting was extremely difficult for her as she had many lines to go through. The actress then confirmed Keanu Reeves' 'nicest guy in Hollywood' title as she said that the actor gave her an encouraging pep talk at the end of the day.

Priyanka Chopra said, "He came up to me and he said, 'that was a very difficult day and a lot to do, you did such a great job and you should know that." The White Tiger actress added, "When you have a day and you just need someone to tell you that, 'you were alright, you did it and you were good'. I think he was very astute, he can read the room well and that meant a lot to me, especially as a new kid on the block in the movie."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is playing the role of Sati in The Matrix Resurrections and a poster on the Korean Warner Bros page confirmed the same wherein her character's name in Korean read as Sati. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress can be seen in a unique look consisting of a two-knotted hairdo along with wearing a tight-fitting black corseted top and baggy orange pants in her poster. Talking about the character of Sati in the Matrix plotline, she has been put under the Oracle's care in the third film of the franchise. The trailer had furthermore shown Priyanka waiting for Keanu Reeves' Neo at a cafe while reading the book 'Alice In Wonderland.' This may suggest that the actress' character from the movie will be donning the hat of the new oracle and will be sending Reeves' character in a new endeavour.