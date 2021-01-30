Priyanka Chopra Launches Her Own Affordable Haircare Range That Will Only Cost Rs 500

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media accounts and unveiled her own haircare line. She revealed that the products are all set to launch on January 31, 2021, in the US and will soon start expanding to global markets.

Chopra also shared her experience of working on the hair products range. Sharing a picture with one of the products on Instagram she wrote, "This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!!."

In the post, she went on to reveal that she had been working on the range of products for the last 18 months. "For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa towards the day when we could share our labour of love with the world, and I can't believe that time has finally arrived," Chopra added.

A report in Refinery29 said that Chopra's brand range will be available at Target stores in the US from February 1. The range includes - 3 shampoos, 3 conditioners, a dry shampoo, and a hair mask. Reportedly, each product may cost USD 5.99, which comes up to Rs 436 per piece.

Priyanka who often shares her own favourite haircare and skincare routines on Instagram, added, "I've tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years...what gave me great hair days, what didn't, and everything in between...and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves."

Talking about the brand, the Quantico star also revealed that the formulas used in the products are vegan and clean, with high-performance ingredients. She also said that bottles used for the products are made from 100 pc plastic trash, which comes from oceans and landfills.

On work front, Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger and recently wrapped up the shoot for Text For You. She will be seen in Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4, as well as Russo Brothers' web show titled Citadel. Chopra has also announced an untitled comedy project with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.

