Priyanka Chopra Makes Whopping Rs 3 Crore Per Post On Instagram; Secures 27th Spot On Instagram Richlist

Always making waves with her achievements, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has secured 27th spot on the annual Hopper Instagram Richlist 2021. The list which is released annually, ranks celebrities, influencers, sports personalities and other prominent personalities based on how much they charge for their promoted posts on Instagram.

According to the marketing company Hopper HQ, the Bajirao Mastani actress makes more than Rs 3 crore for every promotional post she posts on the photo-sharing app.

Priyanka Chopra Shares An Adorable Picture But Hints She Might Delete It Later, Drew Barrymore Reacts

Last year, Priyanka had secured 19th spot in the list and she was getting Rs 2 crore per post. While her rank has indeed dropped down, her earning has increased significantly.

Apart from Priyanka, cricketer Virat Kohli is the only Indian who has secured a placed on the top 30 list. Last year, he was at 23rd spot, but this time, he has taken the 19th spot and is making Rs 5 crore for every promotional post he posts on the app.

The list is topped by Football star Cristiano Ronaldo who has 295 million followers on Instagram and is minting Rs 11 crore for every promotional post.

Priyanka Chopra Collaborates With Victoria's Secret, Says She Got Her First Gift From The Brand At 16

Coming back to Priyanka, she recently announced about her collaboration with the popular lingerie brand Victoria's Secret. "It's been so incredible to see your reactions to yesterday's announcement. It's fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the worlds most iconic brands. I'm so proud to be in the company of the collective of incredible women that will helm this change," wrote Priyanka.

With respect to work, Priyanka will next be seen in the spy thriller series Citadel, rom-com Text For You and Matrix 4.